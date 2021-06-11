Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) Price Reaches $0.53 on Exchanges

Gourmet Galaxy (CURRENCY:GUM) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. One Gourmet Galaxy coin can now be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00001447 BTC on exchanges. Gourmet Galaxy has a market capitalization of $1.76 million and $1.39 million worth of Gourmet Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Gourmet Galaxy has traded down 24.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Gourmet Galaxy alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00060807 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003595 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00022267 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $300.83 or 0.00818166 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.89 or 0.00086730 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00045286 BTC.

Gourmet Galaxy Coin Profile

GUM is a coin. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2021. Gourmet Galaxy’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,312,145 coins. Gourmet Galaxy’s official Twitter account is @gourmetfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “GUM Token is our ERC-20 utility token, built on top of the Ethereum Blockchain with support for Polkadot Parachains coming in the near future. It is a vital part of Gourmet Galaxy, with a mechanism that is designed to give it value intrinsically tied to the Gourmet Galaxy Platform. “

Buying and Selling Gourmet Galaxy

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gourmet Galaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gourmet Galaxy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gourmet Galaxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gourmet Galaxy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gourmet Galaxy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.