Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS) Releases Earnings Results

Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.40), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Cloopen Group stock opened at $9.34 on Friday. Cloopen Group has a one year low of $8.37 and a one year high of $59.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.34.

A number of analysts have commented on RAAS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cloopen Group in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.20 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cloopen Group in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company.

Cloopen Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based communications solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of cloud-based communications solutions, which include communications platform as a service solution that provides application programing interfaces and software development kits to embed messaging, voice call, audio and video, instant messaging, and other communications into enterprises' applications, services, and/or business processes; cloud-based contact centers, which offers RongCC and 7moor Cloud solutions; and cloud-based unified communications and collaborations, such as RongVideo that provides instant messaging, audio and video conferencing, and telephony solutions.

