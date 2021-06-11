Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) will report earnings per share of ($0.37) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Farmer Bros.’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the lowest is ($0.46). Farmer Bros. reported earnings per share of ($0.53) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmer Bros. will report full-year earnings of ($2.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.62) to ($2.04). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.49). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Farmer Bros..

Get Farmer Bros. alerts:

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $93.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.37 million. Farmer Bros. had a negative return on equity of 26.90% and a negative net margin of 12.60%.

Separately, B. Riley upgraded shares of Farmer Bros. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros. by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 820,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after buying an additional 159,824 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros. by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 199,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 26,200 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros. by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 86,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros. by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,050,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,905,000 after buying an additional 55,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros. by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 4,164 shares in the last quarter. 60.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FARM traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.81. 296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.73. The firm has a market cap of $210.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.65. Farmer Bros. has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $13.08.

Farmer Bros. Company Profile

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Farmer Bros. (FARM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Farmer Bros. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmer Bros. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.