O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Increases Stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 48.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter worth $270,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 124.7% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 6,639 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Bryan Harkins sold 3,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $404,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,565,210. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John P. Sexton sold 1,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $213,951.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,033.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,740 shares of company stock valued at $2,572,258 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Friday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.41.

CBOE traded down $0.66 on Friday, hitting $112.76. 27,556 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 661,352. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $77.63 and a one year high of $116.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.49.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $365.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.30 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 31.88%.

Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

