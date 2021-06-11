$0.92 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) to report earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Financial’s earnings. First Financial reported earnings of $0.87 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $3.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.47 to $3.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First Financial.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $44.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.85 million. First Financial had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 27.39%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ THFF traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.66. 275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,593. First Financial has a fifty-two week low of $30.02 and a fifty-two week high of $47.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $604.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.82.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.97%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in First Financial by 5.7% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 7,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in First Financial by 92.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in First Financial by 3.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in First Financial by 97.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in First Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,626 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

First Financial

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

