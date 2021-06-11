Analysts Anticipate Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) Will Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Medallion Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. Medallion Financial reported earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 281.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medallion Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.49. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Medallion Financial.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.15. Medallion Financial had a negative return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $30.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.51 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Medallion Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. B. Riley raised their target price on Medallion Financial from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Medallion Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.75.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 140,412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 7,550 shares during the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 144.3% during the 4th quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 26,018 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 15,370 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 25,348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 376,689 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Medallion Financial during the 4th quarter worth $2,046,000. 22.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medallion Financial stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,368. Medallion Financial has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.52. The company has a market capitalization of $228.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.25 and a beta of 3.00.

About Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxi medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance home improvements; commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and medallion loans.

