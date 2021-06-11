Halma’s (HLMAF) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Halma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Halma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HLMAF traded down $0.58 on Friday, reaching $37.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,226. The stock has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 51.03 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.79. Halma has a twelve month low of $27.15 and a twelve month high of $38.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

