Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) PT Raised to $155.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price target lifted by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $125.00 to $155.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 107.47% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WDC. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America increased their target price on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Benchmark increased their target price on Western Digital from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush increased their target price on Western Digital from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Western Digital from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Western Digital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.30.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Western Digital stock traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.71. 172,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,807,675. Western Digital has a 12-month low of $33.53 and a 12-month high of $78.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a PE ratio of 66.71 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.71.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. Western Digital had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WDC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 1,932.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,407,700 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $360,964,000 after purchasing an additional 5,141,587 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth $175,461,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 69.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,624,452 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $375,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,434 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,320,566 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $516,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth $42,191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.