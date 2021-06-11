Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:REFG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:REFG) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a decline of 81.0% from the May 13th total of 64,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 357,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:REFG remained flat at $$0.02 during midday trading on Friday. 264,788 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 726,814. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.03. Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.07.

About Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions

Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions, Inc develops and markets a payment system for medical cannabis transactions. Its solution assists in the state tracking of sales, collection of tax, and supervision of sales to consumers. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

