Wealthsimple US Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Wealthsimple US Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,022 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 2.8% of Wealthsimple US Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Wealthsimple US Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $326,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 181.0% during the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 9,628.0% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,814 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH remained flat at $$61.54 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 309 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,768,691. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $61.47 and a 12 month high of $62.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.53.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

