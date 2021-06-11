Peretz Schapiro Buys 1,000,000 Shares of Torian Resources Limited (ASX:TNR) Stock

Torian Resources Limited (ASX:TNR) insider Peretz Schapiro purchased 1,000,000 shares of Torian Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$32,000.00 ($22,857.14).

The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Torian Resources Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of gold properties in Australia. The company's flagship project is the Mt Stirling project located in the north west of Leonora. The company was formerly known as Torian Resources NL and changed its name to Torian Resources Limited in May 2014.

