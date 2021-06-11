Playkey Price Reaches $0.0138 (PKT)

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded down 9.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. During the last seven days, Playkey has traded 49.1% lower against the US dollar. One Playkey coin can currently be bought for $0.0138 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges. Playkey has a market capitalization of $226,310.05 and approximately $94,990.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00060974 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003614 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00022237 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $303.80 or 0.00824391 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.03 or 0.00086905 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00045215 BTC.

Playkey Profile

PKT is a coin. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 coins and its circulating supply is 16,414,614 coins. The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Playkey is medium.com/@playkey . Playkey’s official website is playkey.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Playkey is a cloud gaming platform that allows users to run games on low-tech computers by commanding high-tech servers that run the game itself. Playkey allows gamers to access any game while also providing private/professional GPU owners with a new way to earn revenue without “wasting” it on Proof of Work mining. PKT is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It allows users to buy and sell cloud gaming subscriptions as well as other Playkey services and future products. “

Playkey Coin Trading

