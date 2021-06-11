-$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) will report ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Microbot Medical’s earnings. Microbot Medical reported earnings of ($0.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, June 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Microbot Medical will report full-year earnings of ($1.42) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.45) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Microbot Medical.

Get Microbot Medical alerts:

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Microbot Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ MBOT traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.59. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,152. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.47. Microbot Medical has a 52 week low of $6.03 and a 52 week high of $12.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Microbot Medical by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 194,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microbot Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Microbot Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Microbot Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV bought a new position in Microbot Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 9.79% of the company’s stock.

Microbot Medical Company Profile

Microbot Medical Inc, a pre-clinical medical device company, researches, designs, and develops micro-robotics assisted medical technologies targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company, through its ViRob, TipCAT, and Liberty micro-robotic technologies, developing Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; a disposable self-propelled locomotive device to treat capabilities within tubular lumens, such as the blood vessels, respiratory, and the urinary and GI tracts; a combination of a guidewire and microcatheter technologies that are used for endoluminal surgery; and maneuver guidewire, microcatheters, and over-the-wire devices within the body's vasculature.

Recommended Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Microbot Medical (MBOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Microbot Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microbot Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.