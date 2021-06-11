CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 11th, 2021

Brokerages expect CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) to post earnings per share of $0.35 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CVB Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the lowest is $0.33. CVB Financial posted earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that CVB Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CVB Financial.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $117.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.87 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 42.25% and a return on equity of 10.19%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVBF traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $22.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,862. CVB Financial has a 52-week low of $15.57 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.38%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in CVB Financial by 495.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in CVB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in CVB Financial by 1,646.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in CVB Financial by 121.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CVB Financial (CVBF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.