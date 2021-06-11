CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Brokerages expect CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) to post earnings per share of $0.35 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CVB Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the lowest is $0.33. CVB Financial posted earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that CVB Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CVB Financial.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $117.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.87 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 42.25% and a return on equity of 10.19%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVBF traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $22.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,862. CVB Financial has a 52-week low of $15.57 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.38%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in CVB Financial by 495.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in CVB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in CVB Financial by 1,646.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in CVB Financial by 121.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CVB Financial (CVBF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.