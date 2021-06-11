Brokerages Expect Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $82.71 Million

Analysts forecast that Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) will report sales of $82.71 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Boston Private Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $82.58 million to $82.84 million. Boston Private Financial posted sales of $81.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Private Financial will report full-year sales of $333.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $330.43 million to $335.68 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $348.51 million, with estimates ranging from $342.99 million to $354.02 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Boston Private Financial.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $85.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.56 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Boston Private Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of BPFH traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.95. The stock had a trading volume of 11,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,941. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Boston Private Financial has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $15.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Boston Private Financial’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In related news, Director Lizabeth H. Zlatkus sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total value of $167,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,056.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul M. Simons sold 22,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $337,953.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,435.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,686 shares of company stock worth $554,959. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BPFH. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Boston Private Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Boston Private Financial by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Boston Private Financial by 145.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 217,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 128,766 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in Boston Private Financial by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 21,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Boston Private Financial by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 88,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 6,651 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

