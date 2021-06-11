Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) will announce earnings per share of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Boston Private Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the lowest is $0.17. Boston Private Financial posted earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 550%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Private Financial will report full year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.76. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Boston Private Financial.

Get Boston Private Financial alerts:

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.06). Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $85.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.56 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BPFH. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Private Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

In other Boston Private Financial news, EVP Paul M. Simons sold 22,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $337,953.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,307 shares in the company, valued at $427,435.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Cannon Brown sold 3,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $46,038.85. Insiders have sold a total of 36,686 shares of company stock valued at $554,959 in the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 1,473.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Private Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Private Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BPFH traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.95. 11,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,208,941. Boston Private Financial has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $15.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Boston Private Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

About Boston Private Financial

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boston Private Financial (BPFH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Private Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Private Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.