Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $170.00.

JLL has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

In other Jones Lang LaSalle news, CEO Richard Bloxam sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total value of $300,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,422,684.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 94.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JLL traded up $1.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $210.38. 1,244 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,284. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.14. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 12 month low of $87.67 and a 12 month high of $212.95.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.44. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

Read More: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.