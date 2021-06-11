VictoryShares Top Veteran Employers ETF (NASDAQ:VTRN) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

VictoryShares Top Veteran Employers ETF (NASDAQ:VTRN) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.036 per share on Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This is an increase from VictoryShares Top Veteran Employers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTRN traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.79. 553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,352. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.29. VictoryShares Top Veteran Employers ETF has a 52-week low of $27.09 and a 52-week high of $33.69.

