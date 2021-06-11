Oak Ridge Investments LLC Buys Shares of 3,608 Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Global Endowment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 108,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,380,000 after buying an additional 60,417 shares during the last quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 43.3% during the first quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 27,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after buying an additional 8,404 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 34.6% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,781,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $212,047,000 after buying an additional 457,553 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 25.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 105,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,606,000 after buying an additional 21,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 4.1% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 103,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,344,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

FISV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Securities cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.18.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $2,707,100,000.00. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total transaction of $2,498,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 234,756 shares in the company, valued at $29,330,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FISV opened at $109.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.15 and a 1-year high of $127.34. The company has a market capitalization of $73.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.54, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.46.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.