Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Shares Bought by SCP Investment LP

SCP Investment LP raised its holdings in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 30.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Hecla Mining comprises 0.0% of SCP Investment LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. SCP Investment LP’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,101,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 12,496,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,718,534 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 7.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,901,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $244,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001,583 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 107.9% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 5,628,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 54,440,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $352,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577,824 shares in the last quarter. 58.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

In other news, Director George R. Nethercutt, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Hecla Mining stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $41,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,325.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Phillips S. Baker, Jr. sold 663,967 shares of Hecla Mining stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $5,909,306.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 827,568 shares of company stock valued at $7,382,370 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HL traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $9.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,339,797. Hecla Mining has a 12-month low of $2.73 and a 12-month high of $9.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 309.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 48.43 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.40.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $210.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. This is an increase from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Hecla Mining from $7.00 to $7.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded Hecla Mining from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.89.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.