SCP Investment LP Decreases Stock Holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU)

SCP Investment LP trimmed its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) by 80.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 640,000 shares during the period. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 makes up approximately 1.1% of SCP Investment LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. SCP Investment LP’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 were worth $3,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPXU. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,145,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 596.7% during the 4th quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 26,850 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 91,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 7,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $275,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPXU traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.09. 81,184 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,655,724. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.34. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 has a 12 month low of $18.91 and a 12 month high of $68.00.

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

