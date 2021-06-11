MYDA Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. (NYSE:LEAP)

MYDA Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. (NYSE:LEAP) by 4.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,707 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ribbit LEAP were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LEAP. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Ribbit LEAP in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ribbit LEAP in the fourth quarter valued at $4,441,000. EMJ Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ribbit LEAP in the fourth quarter valued at $6,368,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ribbit LEAP in the first quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Steadview Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ribbit LEAP in the first quarter valued at $5,702,000. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LEAP traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.50. 29,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,968. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.84. Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $16.36.

Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services and technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

