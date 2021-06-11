MYDA Advisors LLC Makes New $1.80 Million Investment in Roth CH Acquisition III Co. (NASDAQ:ROCRU)

MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roth CH Acquisition III Co. (NASDAQ:ROCRU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 180,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,800,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roth CH Acquisition III in the 1st quarter worth $471,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Roth CH Acquisition III in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition III in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition III in the 1st quarter valued at $999,000.

NASDAQ ROCRU traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,270. Roth CH Acquisition III Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.97.

Roth CH Acquisition III Co intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the business services, consumer, healthcare, technology, wellness, or sustainability sectors. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

