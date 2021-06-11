MYDA Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 240,000 SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT)

MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 240,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,441,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPNT. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiriusPoint in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SiriusPoint in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of SiriusPoint in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of SiriusPoint in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of SiriusPoint in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors own 42.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Daniel V. Malloy sold 61,964 shares of SiriusPoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $650,002.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Franklin Iv Montross acquired 10,000 shares of SiriusPoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.04 per share, for a total transaction of $110,400.00. Company insiders own 8.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised SiriusPoint from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

SiriusPoint stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.82. 2,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,627. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.74 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.53. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.18.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.45. SiriusPoint had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 33.31%.

SiriusPoint

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal and and commercial automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and cyber, marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

