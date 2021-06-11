JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 2,673,173 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,336,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,673,173 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $5,556,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEMG. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 32,616,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,169,000 after buying an additional 586,641 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,916,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,050 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4,267.4% during the fourth quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 14,170,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,168,000 after acquiring an additional 13,846,525 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,692,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,166,000 after purchasing an additional 828,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,347,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,743,000 after purchasing an additional 199,829 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IEMG traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,374,265. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.65. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $45.88 and a 52 week high of $69.87.

