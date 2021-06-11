iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by O Brien Greene & Co. Inc

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $230.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 748,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,853,357. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $133.28 and a twelve month high of $234.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.62.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

