O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Trims Stake in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lessened its position in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 41.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,923 shares during the quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRUP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Trupanion by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,133,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,476,000 after buying an additional 1,680,109 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Trupanion by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 465,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,757,000 after acquiring an additional 289,872 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Trupanion by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 494,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,217,000 after acquiring an additional 112,286 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Trupanion by 8.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,156,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,138,000 after purchasing an additional 90,686 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Trupanion by 103.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 112,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,578,000 after purchasing an additional 57,098 shares in the last quarter. 78.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trupanion stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.58. 3,549 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,765. Trupanion, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.78 and a 12-month high of $126.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -218.81 and a beta of 1.92.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $154.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.79 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TRUP shares. TheStreet downgraded Trupanion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Trupanion from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Trupanion from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.57.

In related news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.92, for a total transaction of $367,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gavin Friedman sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $31,076.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,106.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,909 shares of company stock worth $2,124,538 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

