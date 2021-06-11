Lake Resources NL (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) Short Interest Up 6,705.9% in May

Lake Resources NL (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 115,700 shares, a growth of 6,705.9% from the May 13th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,126,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Lake Resources in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

LLKKF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.21. 761,314 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,581,574. Lake Resources has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.22.

Lake Resources NL explores for and develops lithium brine projects in Argentina. Its flagship project is its 100% owned Kachi lithium brine project that consists of 37 mining leases covering an area of approximately 70,400 hectares located in Catamarca province, Argentina. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

