Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 72,000 shares, an increase of 71,900.0% from the May 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 170,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KRKNF traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.52. The stock had a trading volume of 62,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,527. Kraken Robotics has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.52.

About Kraken Robotics

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells software-centric sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic systems for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications. The company offers AquaPix Miniature interferometric synthetic aperture sonar (MINSAS), a configurable MINSAS; and SeaVision, an underwater laser imaging system.

