Tongdao Liepin Group (OTCMKTS:TGDLF) Short Interest Up 17,750.0% in May

Tongdao Liepin Group (OTCMKTS:TGDLF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 142,800 shares, a growth of 17,750.0% from the May 13th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TGDLF remained flat at $$2.85 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 60,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,600. Tongdao Liepin Group has a 1 year low of $2.59 and a 1 year high of $3.31.

Get Tongdao Liepin Group alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Tongdao Liepin Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

Tongdao Liepin Group, an investment holding company, operates an online talent services platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Liepin, a talent acquisition platform, which offers online recruitment services for headhunters, business users, and individual users. It also operates Duomian, a video-based talent platform that allows job descriptions of business users and self-introductions of individual users in short video format; Xunhou, a staffing platform, which provides staffing SaaS solutions, such as human resource outsourcing, recruitment outsourcing, personnel agency, and campus recruitment; Lebanban, a training and assessment platform that offers employee learning and development solutions comprising training courses and employee performance evaluation; and Wenjuanxing, a survey SaaS platform, which provides data collection, storage, and analysis, as well as offers Liepin Campus, a campus recruitment solution, including online/offline campus presentation, employer branding, etc.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Tongdao Liepin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tongdao Liepin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.