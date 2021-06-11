Tongdao Liepin Group (OTCMKTS:TGDLF) Short Interest Up 17,750.0% in May

Tongdao Liepin Group (OTCMKTS:TGDLF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 142,800 shares, a growth of 17,750.0% from the May 13th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TGDLF remained flat at $$2.85 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 60,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,600. Tongdao Liepin Group has a 1 year low of $2.59 and a 1 year high of $3.31.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Tongdao Liepin Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

About Tongdao Liepin Group

Tongdao Liepin Group, an investment holding company, operates an online talent services platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Liepin, a talent acquisition platform, which offers online recruitment services for headhunters, business users, and individual users. It also operates Duomian, a video-based talent platform that allows job descriptions of business users and self-introductions of individual users in short video format; Xunhou, a staffing platform, which provides staffing SaaS solutions, such as human resource outsourcing, recruitment outsourcing, personnel agency, and campus recruitment; Lebanban, a training and assessment platform that offers employee learning and development solutions comprising training courses and employee performance evaluation; and Wenjuanxing, a survey SaaS platform, which provides data collection, storage, and analysis, as well as offers Liepin Campus, a campus recruitment solution, including online/offline campus presentation, employer branding, etc.

