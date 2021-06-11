American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.040-0.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $78.02 million-79.66 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $89.92 million.
NASDAQ APEI traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,511. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.54. American Public Education has a 1-year low of $24.97 and a 1-year high of $41.09. The company has a market capitalization of $526.15 million, a PE ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.58.
American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. American Public Education had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 7.55%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Public Education will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
American Public Education Company Profile
American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 129 degree programs and 112 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.
