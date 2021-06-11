American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.040-0.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $78.02 million-79.66 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $89.92 million.

NASDAQ APEI traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,511. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.54. American Public Education has a 1-year low of $24.97 and a 1-year high of $41.09. The company has a market capitalization of $526.15 million, a PE ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.58.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. American Public Education had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 7.55%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Public Education will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APEI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair started coverage on shares of American Public Education in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on American Public Education in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on American Public Education in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded American Public Education from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Public Education has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.29.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 129 degree programs and 112 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

