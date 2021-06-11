Quantitative Advantage LLC Acquires 74,186 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Quantitative Advantage LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 37.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 274,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,186 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises 3.2% of Quantitative Advantage LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Quantitative Advantage LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $16,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 51,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,397,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEU traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.98. The stock had a trading volume of 28,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,776,705. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.04. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.36 and a fifty-two week high of $65.18.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

