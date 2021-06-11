renBTC Trading 0% Higher This Week (RENBTC)

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 11th. renBTC has a market capitalization of $364.67 million and approximately $32.63 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One renBTC coin can now be purchased for approximately $36,954.10 or 0.99885006 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, renBTC has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00061019 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003618 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00022212 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.35 or 0.00825345 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.22 or 0.00087090 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00045235 BTC.

renBTC Profile

RENBTC is a coin. Its genesis date was May 22nd, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 9,868 coins. The official website for renBTC is renproject.io . renBTC’s official message board is medium.com/renproject . renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models. RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian. renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM. “

Buying and Selling renBTC

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade renBTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase renBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

