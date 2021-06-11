70,136 Shares in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Bought by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 70,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,738,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,738,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,704,000 after acquiring an additional 25,935 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,695,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,669,000 after purchasing an additional 297,581 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 4,452,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,471,000 after buying an additional 217,234 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.1% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,172,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,397,000 after buying an additional 440,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 95.5% in the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,010,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,044,000 after buying an additional 1,470,625 shares during the period.

Shares of QUAL stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $130.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,092,011 shares. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.48. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

