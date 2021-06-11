Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 9,505 Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 295,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,505 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 1.36% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $11,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GWX. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GWX traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.87. 805 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,837. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.82. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $26.90 and a 1-year high of $40.07.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

