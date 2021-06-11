SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SEGXF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Peel Hunt raised shares of SEGRO to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of SEGXF traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.26. 112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,816. SEGRO has a twelve month low of $10.25 and a twelve month high of $15.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.93.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

