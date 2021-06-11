Informa plc (LON:INF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Informa plc (LON:INF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 585.13 ($7.64).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on INF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Informa from GBX 625 ($8.17) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 610 ($7.97) price target on shares of Informa in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Get Informa alerts:

Shares of Informa stock traded down GBX 14.20 ($0.19) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 543.60 ($7.10). The stock had a trading volume of 2,386,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,887,106. The company has a market cap of £8.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 559.78. Informa has a 12-month low of GBX 345.80 ($4.52) and a 12-month high of GBX 659 ($8.61).

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business exhibitions and events, learning, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

Recommended Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Informa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.