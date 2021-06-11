iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) Short Interest Up 1,276.5% in May

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 158,300 shares, an increase of 1,276.5% from the May 13th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 167,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,310,000. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,111,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 28.9% during the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 977,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,746,000 after acquiring an additional 219,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 26,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period.

RING traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.35. 74,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,233. iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $25.55 and a 1 year high of $37.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.96.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.312 per share. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.

