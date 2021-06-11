Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SAUHY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Straumann in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Straumann in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Straumann from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Straumann in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Straumann stock traded down $1.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.16. 4,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,735. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.86. Straumann has a 52-week low of $38.53 and a 52-week high of $82.80.

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implant systems, biomaterials, CADCAM prosthetics, digital equipment, software, clear aligner systems, and various materials for dental applications. The company offers dental implant systems for tissue and bone level; titanium, titanium alloy, ceramic, and mini dental implant systems; and guided and non-guided surgical instruments, as well as implant-borne prosthetics.

