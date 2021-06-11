Keith Barnes Sells 775 Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Stock

Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Director Keith Barnes sold 775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.39, for a total value of $150,652.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,352.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of ROG stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $188.47. The company had a trading volume of 23 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,372. Rogers Co. has a 12 month low of $95.69 and a 12 month high of $206.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $190.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.39 and a beta of 1.82.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.13. Rogers had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $229.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Rogers Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

ROG has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley increased their price target on Rogers from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Rogers in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Rogers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Rogers in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.33.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its position in shares of Rogers by 54.5% during the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 170 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

