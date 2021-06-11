IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Purchased by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $4,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 73.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 120.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Shares of IDXX traded up $2.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $582.94. 838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,502. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $536.30. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $294.17 and a 52-week high of $581.18. The company has a market cap of $49.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.89.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $777.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 131.51%. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $482.00.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.02, for a total transaction of $277,002.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 653,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,666,397.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.57, for a total transaction of $1,348,925.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 658,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,415,298.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,004 shares of company stock valued at $23,130,605 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.