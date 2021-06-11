The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) is Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble accounts for about 1.8% of Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $10,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on PG shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.93.

Shares of PG stock traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $134.63. 107,659 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,559,963. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.69. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $113.76 and a 1-year high of $146.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $329.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.97%.

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total transaction of $1,748,057.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,004,055.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total transaction of $134,650,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,763.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,219,280 shares of company stock valued at $299,094,832. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.