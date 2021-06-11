South State CORP. Increases Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

South State CORP. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,527 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the quarter. South State CORP.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 852.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on IBM. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

IBM traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $150.61. 19,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,025,598. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $142.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.23. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $105.92 and a twelve month high of $152.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. Research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.66%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

