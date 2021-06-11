Norinchukin Bank The Purchases 5,324 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 5.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 103,974 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 5,324 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $9,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter worth $251,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $269,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $349,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 184,029 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,835,000 after purchasing an additional 11,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MU stock opened at $79.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $88.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.48. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.25 and a 12 month high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, March 29th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.29.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 31,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $2,498,101.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,965,831.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $704,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,724 shares in the company, valued at $11,265,924.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,997 shares of company stock worth $8,454,200 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

