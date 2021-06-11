Panagora Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,023 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Biogen worth $61,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 85.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BIIB shares. Citigroup upgraded Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. William Blair raised shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Biogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $415.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.34.

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,858. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BIIB traded up $3.29 on Friday, reaching $418.00. The stock had a trading volume of 13,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,527,299. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.44. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.25 and a 12-month high of $468.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $282.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 42.04%. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 18.43 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

