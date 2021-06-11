American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Acquired by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,890 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its holdings in American Express by 92.6% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of American Express from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.11.

Shares of AXP opened at $162.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $154.41. The company has a market cap of $130.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. American Express has a 52-week low of $89.11 and a 52-week high of $167.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 18.49%. American Express’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.21%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

