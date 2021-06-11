Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 36,442 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,583,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 36,442 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for 0.7% of Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of NextEra Energy worth $119,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 125.1% in the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 24,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 13,663 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $260,000. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 163,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 21,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEE traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $73.38. The company had a trading volume of 18,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,608,507. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.44 and a 1-year high of $87.69. The firm has a market cap of $143.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.17.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

A number of analysts have commented on NEE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.77.

In other news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 39,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $2,979,438.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,300,319.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total transaction of $8,678,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 232,416 shares of company stock worth $17,414,387 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

