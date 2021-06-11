Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Has $795,000 Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC cut its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in CME Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in CME Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in CME Group by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter worth $277,000. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CME shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $228.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.69.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 2,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.15, for a total value of $432,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Julie Winkler sold 3,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $759,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,511,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 40,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,585,610 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME stock opened at $212.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.89 and a 52 week high of $221.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $210.16.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 53.57%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

