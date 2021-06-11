iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF Plans Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:LDEM)

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, June 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.

NASDAQ LDEM opened at $65.57 on Friday. iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF has a 1-year low of $45.42 and a 1-year high of $68.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.88.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.