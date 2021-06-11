3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Trading 5.1% Higher

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) traded up 5.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $30.97 and last traded at $30.80. 21,328 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 9,980,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.30.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Craig Hallum upgraded 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley raised their price objective on 3D Systems from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on 3D Systems from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. 3D Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -41.69 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.47.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The 3D printing company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.63 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 15.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jeff Blank sold 10,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $219,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,920.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $109,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 215,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,894,312.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,573 shares of company stock valued at $565,947. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DDD. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in 3D Systems by 125.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in 3D Systems by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,032 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in 3D Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in 3D Systems by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,845 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in 3D Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,542,000. 66.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD)

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.